J C Penney (JCP) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.07. J C Penney shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 106087 shares changing hands.

The department store operator reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Get J C Penney alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley set a $1.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J C Penney in the fourth quarter worth $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at $5,888,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 4,841.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,885,428 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in J C Penney by 169.9% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 3,993,750 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $333.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/j-c-penney-jcp-shares-gap-down-following-weak-earnings.html.

About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.