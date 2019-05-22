J2 Global Inc (JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi Sells 10,000 Shares

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $866,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,406,357.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Scott Turicchi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, R Scott Turicchi sold 5,626 shares of J2 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $489,349.48.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. J2 Global Inc has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from J2 Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. J2 Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in J2 Global by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

