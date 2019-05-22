Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $739,000 Stake in Altaba Inc (AABA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Altaba were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,008,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,129,000 after purchasing an additional 298,864 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,003,000 after acquiring an additional 880,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altaba during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,165,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,578,000 after acquiring an additional 518,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altaba by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,531,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,658,000 after acquiring an additional 652,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AABA stock opened at $65.37 on Wednesday. Altaba Inc has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AABA shares. BidaskClub lowered Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

