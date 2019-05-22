Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 41,003 Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (CDOR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Condor Hospitality Trust were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $11.32.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

