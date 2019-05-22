Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $338.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LogicBio Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

