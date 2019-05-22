John A. Beckert Purchases 5,000 Shares of A. H. Belo Corp (AHC) Stock

A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) Director John A. Beckert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,640 shares in the company, valued at $158,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AHC opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. A. H. Belo Corp has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.61 million for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded A. H. Belo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. H. Belo in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 391.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of A. H. Belo by 13.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

