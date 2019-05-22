JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $203.18 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $203,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 261.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

HIW stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Highwoods Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $37.09 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $172.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.72 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

