JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 82,256 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $215,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at $14,214,255.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,933,584.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.13.

NYSE:GWW opened at $272.33 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $258.42 and a 12 month high of $372.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 46.09%. W W Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

W W Grainger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.49%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

