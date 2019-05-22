Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

JUN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.64 ($36.79).

Shares of JUN3 opened at €26.94 ($31.33) on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 52 week high of €36.46 ($42.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 15.34.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

