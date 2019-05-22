K&S (SDF) Given a €23.40 Price Target at Warburg Research

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been given a €23.40 ($27.21) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.75% from the stock’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.64 ($24.01).

Shares of K&S stock opened at €16.63 ($19.33) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.48. K&S has a twelve month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a twelve month high of €24.73 ($28.76). The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.63.

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

