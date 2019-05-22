Kayicoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $133.00 (KAYI)

Kayicoin (CURRENCY:KAYI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One Kayicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Kayicoin has a market cap of $165,885.00 and $133.00 worth of Kayicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kayicoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00400241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012757 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.89 or 0.01258120 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00150621 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016857 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Kayicoin Coin Profile

Kayicoin’s launch date was March 5th, 2017. Kayicoin’s total supply is 284,345,719 coins. Kayicoin’s official Twitter account is @Kayicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kayicoin is /r/Kayicoin. Kayicoin’s official website is www.xn--kay-lua.net.

Kayicoin Coin Trading

Kayicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kayicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kayicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kayicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

