Kelman Lazarov Inc. Cuts Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (BOND)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 848,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,940 shares in the last quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 501,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 210,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 177,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 125,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. 837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,663. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $105.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

