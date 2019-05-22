Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up 0.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,525,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,254,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,741,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 159,027 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Atmos Energy by 9,596.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,233,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,568 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,891 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,186,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,485,000 after acquiring an additional 368,209 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

ATO traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,047. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

