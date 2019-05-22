Keybank National Association OH Has $10.76 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,157.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,113,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,718,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831,635 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,810,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,086,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,083.3% during the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,163,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26,440.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,003,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,593,000 after purchasing an additional 999,993 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.60 and a 12 month high of $107.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

