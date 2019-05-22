Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Keysight Technologies has set its Q2 2019 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.93-0.99 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.22 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts expect Keysight Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.67 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 17,342 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $1,465,745.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,653,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,707 shares of company stock worth $8,455,884 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Dougherty & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

