KT (KT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.64

KT Corp (NYSE:KT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 3890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. KT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get KT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in KT by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 25.8% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in KT by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KT by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “KT (KT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.64” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/kt-kt-hits-new-12-month-low-at-11-64.html.

About KT (NYSE:KT)

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.