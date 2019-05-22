Land Securities Group (LAND) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.07). Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 755 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Numis Securities cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 894 ($11.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 944.67 ($12.34).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 866.60 ($11.32) on Monday. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 784.20 ($10.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 967.10 ($12.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Nicholas Cadbury purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.60) per share, with a total value of £26,640 ($34,809.88).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

