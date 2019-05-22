Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Las Vegas Sands have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Increased revenues at casino, rooms and mall drove the company’s top line in first-quarter 2019. It generated solid revenues from Macao operations as well. In the next couple of years, the company is likely to spend $2 billion in Macao. To strengthen the resort portfolio, Las Vegas Sands is focusing on expanding the Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao, St. Regis Tower Suites Macao and the Londoner Macao. Planned investment in new capital projects in Macao and higher revenues from The Parisian Macao are also likely to drive growth. Las Vegas Sands’ consistent focus on a convention-based Integrated Resort business model is an added positive. Nevertheless, high debt and competition are worrisome. Estimates for the current year have witnessed upward revisions in the past 60 days.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

NYSE LVS opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,571,883 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,575 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $5,029,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,892 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

