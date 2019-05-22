Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 128,940 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 128,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wood & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

In other news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $3,646,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 577,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Consylman sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $81,237.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,850.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,376 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

IRWD stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.89.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

