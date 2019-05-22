Leadcoin Price Hits $0.0001 (LDC)

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Leadcoin token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Liqui. Leadcoin has a market capitalization of $91,663.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00399065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.01330323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00148527 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015352 BTC.

About Leadcoin

Leadcoin was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Leadcoin is www.leadcoin.network.

Buying and Selling Leadcoin

Leadcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leadcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

