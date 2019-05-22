Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Stake Lifted by State Treasurer State of Michigan

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 16,042 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $733,600.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,643.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 160,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,361. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LEG shares. TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/leggett-platt-inc-leg-stake-lifted-by-state-treasurer-state-of-michigan.html.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.