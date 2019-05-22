Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.49

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
LTRPA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRPA)
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
