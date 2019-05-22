Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Royal Mail (RMG)

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 282 ($3.68) price objective (down previously from GBX 354 ($4.63)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded Royal Mail to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 347 ($4.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Mail to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Mail currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.31 ($4.30).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 210.10 ($2.75) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.89 ($3.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.35.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

