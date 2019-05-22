Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $21.98 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00073150 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $21.98 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.01143806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001505 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009062 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

