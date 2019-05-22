Lincoln Mining (LMG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 452000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a market cap of $688,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About Lincoln Mining (CVE:LMG)

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

