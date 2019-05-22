LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Holdings Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 206,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 101,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,289,000 after acquiring an additional 68,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $72.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $144,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

