Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOB shares. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

LOB opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.95. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,209,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 161,752 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 770,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 96,054 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,338,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 209,310 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.