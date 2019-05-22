LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Tops $0.0006

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last week, LoyalCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $13.77, $20.33 and $5.60. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and approximately $442,378.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00398936 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.01280363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00147953 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004562 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

