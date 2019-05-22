LSV Asset Management Sells 8,700 Shares of First American Financial Corp (FAF)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $49,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in First American Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First American Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,085,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on First American Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE:FAF opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. First American Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.68%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $268,162.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 504,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,549 shares of company stock worth $4,147,543 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/lsv-asset-management-sells-8700-shares-of-first-american-financial-corp-faf.html.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.