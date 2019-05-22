LUXCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.73 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $2,790.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 7,582,261 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,261 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

