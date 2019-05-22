Magellan Financial Group (MFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.45

Magellan Financial Group Ltd (ASX:MFG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$45.45 ($32.23) and last traded at A$44.99 ($31.91), with a volume of 213800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$44.58 ($31.62).

The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93.

About Magellan Financial Group (ASX:MFG)

Magellan Financial Group is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provide its services to high net worth, retail, and institutional investors. Magellan Financial Group is based in Sydney, Australia.

