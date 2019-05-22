Majedie Investments plc Declares Dividend of GBX 4.40 (MAJE)

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Majedie Investments stock opened at GBX 256.60 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 million and a PE ratio of 88.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49. Majedie Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 2.64 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

