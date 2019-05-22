MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Bank of America

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) received a $24.00 price objective from research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $19.66 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $163.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.28 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 34.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,260,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,988,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,167,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 746,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,599,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,622 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,008,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 571,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.