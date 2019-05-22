Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TUSK. BidaskClub downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Mammoth Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 62.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

