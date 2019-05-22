Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) Stock

Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVOO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,884. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $105.30 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

