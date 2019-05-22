Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,581,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,220,832,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,755 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9,095.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,042,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,677,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,173,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,879 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary R. Heminger sold 187,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $12,164,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,166 shares in the company, valued at $28,220,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $28.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.56%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $101.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.68.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

