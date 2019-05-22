Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (MNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.00

Shares of Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63), with a volume of 2900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.50 ($3.60).

The firm has a market cap of $230.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Company Profile (LON:MNP)

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

