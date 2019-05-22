Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,091,902,000 after buying an additional 8,820,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Microsoft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,961,221,000 after buying an additional 2,796,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,248,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,057,849,000 after buying an additional 1,517,947 shares in the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,866,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $213,417,000 after buying an additional 1,444,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 7,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.76, for a total transaction of $814,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,060.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 15,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,722,161.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,094,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,354 shares of company stock worth $30,340,221. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/mascoma-wealth-management-llc-reduces-position-in-microsoft-co-msft.html.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.