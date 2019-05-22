Maxcoin (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $801,331.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. Maxcoin has a market cap of $801,331.00 and $565.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.20 or 0.02014930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00057151 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00370127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012150 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

Maxcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

