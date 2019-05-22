McEwen Mining (MUX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.75

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 56143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

The firm has a market cap of $640.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.99.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$20.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.139999994455446 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

