McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,084,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,666,914,000 after acquiring an additional 456,410 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,075.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,167,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,702,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 241,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,586,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $473,778,000 after acquiring an additional 191,120 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,505 shares in the company, valued at $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.20.

Honeywell International stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.48 and a twelve month high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 40.95%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/mcguire-investment-group-llc-has-3-60-million-holdings-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.