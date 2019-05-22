McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in BlackRock by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 83,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after buying an additional 43,614 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total transaction of $15,055,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,658 shares of company stock worth $18,864,994 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $472.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $498.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $441.66 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.79 and a 1 year high of $557.00. The company has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

