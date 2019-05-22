Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU) Stake Boosted by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 46,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $77,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $121,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Sparby bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $199,281.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDU opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu-stake-boosted-by-mason-street-advisors-llc.html.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.