Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $601,000 Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Accenture by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $179.57 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.32%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.80, for a total transaction of $527,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,937 shares in the company, valued at $13,173,924.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

