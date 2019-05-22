MEDNAX Inc (MD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 55.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,481 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MD. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in MEDNAX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in MEDNAX by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its position in MEDNAX by 0.8% in the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in MEDNAX by 352.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MD. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on MEDNAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

In related news, President Joseph M. Calabro sold 12,130 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $399,198.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 429,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,131,817.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 3,300 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $850,766. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. MEDNAX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.35 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

