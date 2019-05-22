MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $118,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,789,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,492,000 after purchasing an additional 243,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,415,000 after acquiring an additional 39,236 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,676,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,470,000 after acquiring an additional 587,765 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,458,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,233,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,342,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,092,000 after buying an additional 283,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $83.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $550,119.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,761 shares in the company, valued at $17,769,715.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy Calder sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $42,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,188 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $118,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/22/merian-global-investors-uk-ltd-invests-118000-in-lpl-financial-holdings-inc-lpla.html.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.