Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Stake Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 531.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Meritage Homes by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Meritage Homes by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. 1,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Meritage Homes Corp has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.30.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.66 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTH shares. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

In other Meritage Homes news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $268,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $99,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,550 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

