Mesoblast (MESO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 528.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. Analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 269.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 240,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

