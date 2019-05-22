Microgen plc (MCGN) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.40

Microgen plc (LON:MCGN) declared a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Microgen’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MCGN opened at GBX 373.50 ($4.88) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37. Microgen has a 1-year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 482 ($6.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

About Microgen

Microgen plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

