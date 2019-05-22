Middleby Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,701 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,199% compared to the typical volume of 74 call options.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total value of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total value of $252,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $303,494. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,755,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MIDD shares. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $138.58 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $96.65 and a 52-week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

